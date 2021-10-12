Squid Game: Viewers sending money to bank account seen in final episode

Squid Game viewers have reportedly been sending money to a bank account featured in the final episode of the popular Netflix series.

The number is mentioned in episode nine, when actor Lee Jung-Jae’s character Seong Gi-hun wins the games and is given a bank card loaded with the cash prize.

According to the show’s director, the details on the card match a real bank account belonging to one of the producers.

“I heard that the producer has been receiving deposits in the amount of 456 KRW (£0.3/$0.38) from people who watched the show,” Hwang Dong-hyuk told Insight, before revealing that the account has now been closed.

He added: “To prevent further deposits from happening the production team decided to close the account to avoid potential issues in the future.”

The bank account number isn’t the first real-life detail that has been shared in the show.

(Netflix/YouTube)

Last month, a Korean man from the Gyeonggi province complained of receiving thousands of calls after Squid Game premiered on Netflix.

The unnamed man’s phone number was reportedly featured in the first episode, where it was seen written on a business card handed over to Seong Gi-Hun, in the subway station by a mysterious man in a black suit.

“It has come to the point where people are reaching out day and night due to their curiosity. It drains my phone’s battery and it turns off,” the distressed man told Money Today.

Since then, Netflix and Siren Pictures Inc have taken steps to resolve the issue by “editing scenes with phone numbers where necessary”.

(Netflix)

Squid Game, which arrived on Netflix on 17 September, has become one of the streaming service’s biggest-ever shows in a matter of days.

The Korean-language thriller explores a dystopian reality, in which a mysterious organisation recruits people in debt to compete in a series of apparently childish games for the chance to win a life-changing amount of money.

The games are based on classic children’s games, some of which are specific to Korea, while others, such as “Red Light, Green Light”, are known worldwide.

Unlike typical children’s games, however, those in Squid Game have deadly consequences should you lose.