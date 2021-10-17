Squid Game: Viewers in stitches as Pete Davidson and Rami Malek give the hit Netflix show a country twist

Saturday Night Live gave hit Netflix show Squid Game a country twist tonight (October 16) during a musical sketch that proved popular with viewers.

Starring SNL cast regular Pete Davidson and first-time host Rami Malek, the sketch saw the pair deliver a spoof country number – a cover of Branchez & Big Wet’s “Turn Up On the Weekend”. The musicians also appeared in the sketch.

The sketch began with the pair as “country folk” who then become financially ruined – just like the contestants on Squid Game.

The pair then sign up to take part in Squid Game to help pay off their debts. Davidson and Malek can be seen wearing the famous Squid Game tracksuits before they take part in the potentially fatal games, including red light, green light.

“There’s a robot girl who caught me running, better duck behind the nearest guy,” Davidson sang as he ducks for cover behind fellow cast member Chris Redd.

“I just won the Squid Game, killed all of my friends to win the Squid Game,” Davidson sings after he pushes Malek off some glass steps.

You can watch the video here:

Elsewhere in the show, Daniel Craig made a surprise appearance, appearing alongside his No Time To Die co-star Rami Malek.

Craig took part in a skit about late music icon Prince. Malek and SNL regular Keenan Thompson took part in a “Prince-off” to decide who should play the musician in a fictional biopic – directed by Get Out’s Jordan Peele.

SNL recently unveiled the cast of its new season, with Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt both leaving the show.

Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson will all be returning along with the rest of the show’s ensemble – Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang.

The hosts have been unveiled too with an eclectic line up featuring Owen Wilson – who opened the season – followed by Kim Kardashian, Malek and Jason Sudeikis.