Squid Game: UK drivers left unnerved by road sign with creepy similarities to Netflix show

UK drivers are being left unnerved by a road sign with eerie similarities to symbols seen in Squid Game.

The Korean-language Netflix show follows a group of competitors who play children’s games with a deadly twist for money.

Before they arrive at the secret location where the tournament is held, they are handed a card, which bears similar symbols to the ones on the UK road sign.

The sign is near Slough and situated at Junction 5 of the M4, with police stepping in to reassure drivers it won’t direct them to the site of the games.

Thames Valley Road Policing wrote on Twitter: “We can confirm that by following this signage from the M4 Junction 5 in @TVP_Slough will not lead you to the popular @netflix series #SquidGame.”

“It’s just directions for diversion routes during the road works. Phew!”

Squid Game has become one of the streaming service’s most successful shows, with reportedly 111m households tuning in since it was released on 17 September.

This makes it Netflix’s most-watched series launch ever, beating period drama Bridgerton, which was watched by 82m households in its first 28 days.

The symbols seen in Netflix show ‘Squid Game’ (Netflix)

Those who have finished the show are now going back for round two – and are noticing new details teasing the twist ending.