Squid Game tops list of 10 most-Googled shows of 2021

Netflix’s Korean survival drama Squid Game has been revealed as the most-Googled TV show in 2021.

Earlier this year, director Hwang Dong-Hyuk’s dystopian, 10-episode series outranked the streamer’s raunchy period drama Bridgerton to become Netflix’s most-watched title ever.

Bridgerton came in a close second to Squid Game in terms of interest recorded by the search engine.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that a record 142 million households around the world watched Squid Game.

Following its release on 17 September, the show was also on Netflix’s top 10 list in approximately 94 countries and is the platform’s first Korean series to claim the No 1 spot in the US.

A total of 111 million users watched the show within 28 days of it arriving on Netflix, compared to the 82 million viewers who tuned in to Bridgerton in its first month on the streaming platform.

It has also been revealed that BBC’s Line Of Duty was the fourth most-Googled show this year, with its influence extending to the most Googled “Who” questions as well.

The question “Who is H?” was seventh on the list of “Who” questions, after the popular cop drama’s mysterious villain H was revealed during its final episode.

The finale attracted an average of 12.8 million people, making it the most watched episode of a drama in 20 years, according to BBC.

Meanwhile, “Who left Strictly?” was the third most searched for “who” question, as fans of the British dance reality TV show appeared to keep strict tabs on weekly eliminations.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The technology giant’s yearly trends report has also revealed high search interest in ITV’s popular dating reality show Love Island.

The show about lonely singles looking for love in exotic international locales followed Line of Duty as the fifth most Googled TV show this year.

Subsequently, the question “When does Love Island finish?” was the 10th most Googled question of all time, this year.

Also ranking high on Google’s list of “When” questions, “When does Love Island finish?” and “When does Love Island start?” came in at third and fifth place.

The summer version of the show was cancelled in 2020 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but returned to viewers’ screens in 2021.

The latest series was won by couple Millie Court and Liam Reardon.