Squid Game: The deadly ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game from the series is setting off a new trend on TikTok

After the release of Netflix’s hit series Squid Game, many TikTok users have started a new trend of reconstructing dramatisations of deadly games from the show.

Squid Game is a Korean drama series that explores a dystopian reality, in which a mysterious organisation recruits people in debt to compete for the chance to win a life-changing amount of money.

The games are based on classic children’s games, some of which are specific to Korea.

In the game “Red Light, Green Light”, one person commands those behind them to run during a green light and hold still during a red light and eliminates those who move during a red light stage.

In the first episode of Squid Game, participants play this game and. However, when they’re eliminated, they are shot and killed.

TikTokers are now re-creating the film’s games in short videos. In fact, hashtag #SquidGame has racked up over 11 billion views on the video-sharing app filled with fan edits, memes, and clips.

Many videos are re-enacted under a sound uploaded by a user named @yovincaprafika that repeats the saying “mugunghwa kochi pieotsumnida — the “Red Light Green Light” lyrics in the Korean language.

The sound has been reportedly used in over 200,000 videos, with people uploading their versions of how they would act in the game.