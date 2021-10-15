Squid Game star shocks fans with ‘millionaire’ post following show’s success

A Squid Game star has surprised his followers after thanking the world for making him “a millionaire” following the show’s surprise success.

Since it was released on 17 September, more than 111m households have tuned into the Korean-language show, making the the streaming service’s most successful show. surpassing Bridgerton.

It has now been at the top of the service’s top 10 charts around the worldwide for weeks, beating other new releases, including Sex Education season three, Midnight Mass and Maid.

Fresh from the show’s success, actor Heo Seung-tae, who plays gangster Jang Deok-su, wrote on Instagram: “Thank you for making me a millionaire.”

However, while many assumed he was talking about becoming extremely rich, he was actually alluding to his Instagram follower count.

“STOP ITS BECAUSE HE REACHED 1M FOLLOWERS IM SOBBING,” one follower wrote after severeal people shared shocked replies at his seemingly brazen post.

Fans have been feverishly poring over every scene for details they might have missed the first time around – one of which, featured in the first episode, teases the show’s final twist.

‘Squid Game’ star’s caption wasn’t addressing what the majority of people first thought (Instagram @heosungtae)

There’s also a theory doing the rounds that will change the way you watch every scene involving the old man, Oh Il-nam (O Yeong-su).

Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix – but you probably already know that.