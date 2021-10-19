Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae asks critics to re-watch show: ‘It’s not really about survival games’

Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae has invited detractors of the successful Netflix show to re-watch it from a slightly different perspective.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Jung-jae responded to criticism that the show is “pointlessly violent” or doesn’t have a strong enough message.

The actor, while acknowledging that everyone’s perspective will be different, said that the show underscores a fundamental tenet of Korean living — altruism. He added that Squid Game, which was officially declared Netflix’s most popular show yet, has “tied this theme of altruism to the storyline of the survival game”.

Jung-jae, who plays gambling addict Seong Gi-hun in the show, explained: “I think we pose questions to ourselves as we watch the show: ‘Have I been forgetting anything that I should never lose sight of, as a human being? Was there anybody who needed my help, but I was unaware of them? Should I have helped them?’”

“I think if they rewatch the series, the audience will be able to notice more of these subtle elements.”

The actor — who joins the deadly Squid Game as the final Player 456 but finishes on top — also discussed how the story might unfold if the show is picked up for a second season.

The Squid Game finale ends after Gi-hun receives a veiled threat from the Front Man and decides to stay in South Korea, instead of boarding a plane to visit his daughter in the United States.

Noting that Gi-hun’s emotions are very complicated, Jung-jae thinks the story could go in a number of different directions from this point.

The 48-year-old actor said: “ I guess he could go and try and punish the creators of the game. Or he could try to stop new contestants from playing it. Or he could try to join the game again.”

When asked if he thinks a possible story arc for season two could see Gi-hun replacing the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) to run the games, Jung-jae said: “Well, for one, I’m never going to let anyone die!”

Jung-jae then mused that he could end up like Christopher Walken’s character in the 1978 American war drama The Deer Hunter “who never makes it out of the game.”