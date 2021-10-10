Squid Game: Scottish cafe launches real-life challenge inspired by hit Netflix series

A Scottish café has launched a new challenge for diners inspired by one of the games in Netflix’s Squid Game.

The hit Korean drama series told the story of an elaborate competition in which desperate debtors played a series of deadly children’s games in order to win a huge cash prize.

In episode three, the characters compete in the second round of the competition, for which they must carve out pre-drawn shapes from a sheet of hard honeycomb, using only a needle.

If the honeycomb breaks within the borders of the shape, or the players do not remove the shape before time runs out, they were eliminated from the game.

Glascow’s Kcal Kitchen has launched its own version inspired by the Netflix series, sharing details of the game on social media.

Diners are given a stack of pancakes, topped with a honeycomb resembling those seen in Squid Game. They must then extract the shape using only their knife, in order to receive the meal for free.

“SQUID GAME PANCAKE CHALLENGE,” wrote the cafe’s official Instagram account. “Introducing the @netflix phenomenon! Protein pancake stack topped with honeycomb, Lotus Biscoff sauce, cream & SQUID GAME candy!”

The post concludes by asking: “Can you handle the pressure?”

Squid Game can be streamed on Netflix now.