Squid Game: Netflix users urge others to watch new ‘disturbing but interesting’ thriller series

Netflix users are encouraging others to watch the streaming giant’s new Korean series Squid Game.

The Korean language thriller – which arrived on Netflix on 17 September – has proven to be a hit among audiences who watched the nine-part series over the weekend.

Squid Game explores a dystopian reality in which a mysterious organisation recruits people who are in staggering amounts of debt to compete in a series of games for the chance of winning tremendous sums of money.

The games are based on classic children’s games, some of which are specific to Korea, while others, such as “Red Light, Green Light”, are known worldwide. Unlike typical children’s games, however, those in Squid Game have deadly consequences should you lose.

The series has been described as an intense and violent thriller.

Since its debut on Friday (17 September), viewers have been taking to social media to share their excitement for the series. Squid Game has since begun trending on Twitter.

“Just finished Squid Game. Watch it if u haven’t. U know that feeling when u finish something and u just feel empty inside. That’s me rn,” wrote one user.

Another added: “anyway this conversation is lame u wanna know what isn’t? Squid game. Watch it.”

“First eps of squid game!! WATCH ITTTTT. Swear to you its good,” wrote someone else.

A fourth person added: “Literally I’m always at the edge of my seat when I’m watching Squid Game!!”

“Squid game, watch it watch it,” said another, while someone else wrote: “Netflix. Squid Game. Watch it.”

“Squid game was so good but really, really disturbing,” said one person.

Some users have compared it to the critically acclaimed action-thriller film Battle Royale (2000) and Netflix’s Japanese series Alice in Borderland (2020), which both have “deadly game” premises similar to that of Squid Game. In that way, it also shares similarities with The Hunger Games franchise.

Squid Game is available to watch on Netflix.