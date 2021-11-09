Squid Game: Fans react to ‘amazing’ news of a second season

The creator of Squid Game has confirmed that the hit Netflix series is returning for a new season.

Writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed the news to the Associated Press, when asked about the audience demand for more episodes.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season,” he said on Tuesday. “So I almost feel like you leave us no choice.”

He added: “But I will say: there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

Fans of the show have since been reacting to the news excitedly on social media.

One fan described the news as “amazing” while another wrote: “Season two confirmed and everyone cheered.”

A third user added: “Yes please” while a fourth wrote: “my day is made” at the news.

You can see some more of the fan reaction below:

The first season of Squid Game was released on Netflix in September, and became the streaming service’s most watched show ever.

The South Korean series proved a sensation around the world, attracting a total of 111 million viewers, according to statistics released by Netflix.

Running for nine episodes, the series followed an elaborate tournament in which desperate debtors are pitted against each other in a number of deadly children’s games, with the aim of winning a huge cash prize.

The first season of Squid Game can be streamed on Netflix now.