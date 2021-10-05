Squid Game creator reveals ideas for season 2 that could focus on The Front Man

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has revealed his ideas for a potential second season of the Netflix series.

Since Squid Game arrived on the streaming platform on 17 September, the Korean-language series has become a worldwide hit.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has said that the nine-part thriller is “on the way” to becoming the streamer’s “biggest show” ever.

At this time, while Netflix’s global TV head Bela Bajaria appeared optimistic about a follow-up season, no second series has been officially ordered.

Bajaria told Vulture that it is dependent on Hwang’s schedule, stating: “We’re trying to figure out the right structure for him.”

Although a second series is yet to be confirmed, Hwang has revealed his ideas for a potential next season that may focus on The Front Man.

*Spoilers for Squid Game season one below*

“If I do get to do [another season],” Hwang told The Times. “One [idea] would be the story of the Front Man.”

The Front Man is one of the main antagonists in Squid Game. He is in charge of organising the games and monitoring the contestants and guards. When the VIPs arrive at the complex in episode seven, he acts as their host.

In a shock twist towards the end of the series, the character – who always wears a silver mask – is revealed to be In-ho, a past winner of the games and the missing brother of police man Jun-Ho who is posing as a guard.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The Front Man is played by Lee Byung-hun, who has previously starred in numerous Korean-language features as well as English-language films.

Lee appeared in Terminator Genisys, The Magnificent Seven and Red 2. He also played Storm Shadow in the GI Joe franchise.

Hwang also revealed that a second series could potentially centre on the role of the police and policing as an institution.

In one scene in Squid Game, after a character threatens to bring down the operation with a call to the coast guard and the police, one of the gunmen replies: “Have the Korean police ever been quick to act?”

“I think the issue with police officers is not just an issue in Korea,” said Hwang. “I see it on the global news that the police force can be very late on acting on things – there are more victims or a situation gets worse because of them not acting fast enough.

“This was an issue that I wanted to raise. Maybe in season two I can talk about this more.”

According to Den of Geek, In-ho is a former policeman.

If a second season is ordered and it does focus on The Front Man, it is likely that the storyline would also follow-up on the fate of Jun-ho who is last seen falling off a cliff into the sea after being shot in the shoulder by his brother.

Meanwhile, Netflix is currently facing a lawsuit from a South Korean broadband provider over alleged “traffic surges” caused by the huge popularity of Squid Game.