Squid Game creator denies claims Netflix show copied Japanese film: ‘I did it first’

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has denied claims the hit Netflix series copied a 2014 Japanese film.

The Korean drama, in which people take part in a series of deadly games to pay off their debts, has been a surprise international hit for the streamer and is on track to become their most-watched series of all time.

However, a number of social media users have pointed out the similarities between Squid Game and As The Gods Will, Takashi Miike’s film which also includes the Red Light, Green Light game that features in episode one of the Netflix series.

Speaking at a press conference, Hwang said that Squid Game had been in development long before As The Gods Will came out.

“It is true that [the first game is] similar, but after that, there aren’t any similarities,” he said. “I worked on [Squid Game in] 2008 and 2009, and at the time, the first game [had already been] fixed as Red Light Green Light.”

“It’s not really something that I wanna do, to claim ownership of this story,” Hwang added.“But if I had to say it, I would say I did it first.”

Hwang also recently revealed that the idea for Squid Game was rejected for 10 years because of its “bizarre” concept.

Netflix was this week forced to edit out a series of phone numbers from scenes in the show after members of the public found themselves being inundated with calls from viewers.

Squid Game is available to watch on Netflix now.