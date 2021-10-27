‘Squid Game’ Creator Claps Back At LeBron James For Criticizing The Show’s Ending: “Have You Seen Space Jam 2?”

Turns out it wasn’t just us regular degulars who were obsessed with Netflix’s Squid Game. NBA superstar #LeBronJames was also a fan of the hit Korean drama, but he apparently didn’t like how the show ended.

In a clip that continues to make its rounds, LeBron is heard talking to his Laker teammate Anthony Davis about ‘Squid Game’ as he exits a news conference while the mics are still hot. AD asked LeBron if he finished the show, and LeBron confirmed he did, but the ending left him wanting more.

“I didn’t like the ending though,” LeBron could be heard telling AD before going in on the show’s main character, Seong Gi-hun. “I know they start it off with a season two but, like, get on the f***ing flight and go see your daughter, bro. Like, what are you doing?”

spoiler alert LeBron and AD discuss their thoughts on Squid Game and I briefly lose my professionalism pic.twitter.com/HWP1tHi8oK — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) October 13, 2021

The show’s creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, clapped back at LeBron for criticizing the show that reportedly took him years to get off the ground. “Have you seen Space Jam 2?” Hwang jokingly told The Guardian before showing love to LBJ. “LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series.”

LeBron had his first lead role in a movie with ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy,’ though LeBron has appeared in several supporting roles in films and TV for over a decade.

Hwang encouraged LeBron to create a ‘Squid Game’ sequel since he wasn’t satisfied with the ending.

“If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel,” Hwang continued. “I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.’”

Whew! Hwang has some bite back, but he better be feeling himself! ‘Squid Game’ is not only a global hit but Netflix’s most popular show to date. Bloomberg estimates that the show generated nearly $891.1 million in value for the streaming giant, while it only cost $21.4 million to produce.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post ‘Squid Game’ Creator Claps Back At LeBron James For Criticizing The Show’s Ending: “Have You Seen Space Jam 2?” appeared first on The Shade Room.