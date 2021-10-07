Squid Game Cast Facts Everyone Should Know

Squid Game is actually the first time Jung Ho-yeon has acted in a TV show or movie.
2.
Anupam Tripathi, who plays Ali, came to Korea from India to study acting, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk said it was hard to find foreign actors in Korea to play the role, but Anupam came in to audition and was perfect for the role.
3.
When Anupam Tripathi first received the Squid Game script, he read it all “in one sitting” and said he found the life and death stakes in the show really compelling.
4.
Jung Ho-yeon, who plays Sae-byeok, is a famous model, who competed in Korea’s Next Top Model in 2013 and placed second in the competition.
5.
Squid Game is actually Jung Ho-yeon’s first major acting credit, and before this she had only starred in a few music videos, like 100’s “Beat.”
6.
In fact, Ho-yeon sent in an audition tape for Squid Game while she was in NYC for fashion week. This was the first script she received and her first audition ever.
7.
Before Squid Game, Wi Ha-joon, who plays police officer Jun-ho, was mostly known for his work in rom-coms and he’s enjoying transitioning to “a bit more serious” roles.
8.
Gong Yoo, who appears as the salesman, studied theater at university and never thought about becoming an actor. He’s now one of the biggest and most well-known South Korean actors.
9.
Jung Ho-yeon had just over 400,000 Instagram followers before the show dropped on Netflix, and now she has 16.5 million and counting, making her the most followed South Korean actress on Instagram.
10.
When the cast first arrived on the Squid Game set, they spent a lot of time taking pictures because they were amazing at the set design and scale of every single room and game.
11.
In order to get Gi-hun and Sang-woo’s friendship to come across as authentic as possible on screen, Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo hung out together a lot off set.
12.
Meanwhile, Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Yoo-mi also “connected” while filming and talked through their scenes together a lot, so that they could make Sae-byeok and Ji-yeong feel like BFFs.
13.
In real life, Jung Ho-yeon is really good friends with BLACKPINK’s Jennie. In fact, Jennie visited set while Ho-yeon was filming in 2020.
14.
For Park Hae-soo, one of the most important scenes in Squid Game was when Sang-woo decides not to warn Gi-hun about the honeycomb game.
15.
Lee Jung-jae said the cast improvised a lot while filming, and one of his favorites was when Gi-hun tries to put the straw back in Sae-byeok’s coffee and keeps failing. Jung Ho-yeon was laughing so hard, she couldn’t lift her head up.
16.
Squid Game is #1 on Netflix in 90 countries, but Park Hae-soo said he realized the show was “so big” when he was invited to be on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, and Wi Ha-joon.
17.
While in the military, Wi Ha-joon says he watched New World, which stars his costar Lee Jung-jae, “30 times” and he considers it one of his favorite films.
18.
Since Sae-byeok was a North Korean defector in Squid Game, Jung Ho-yeon studied with actual North Korean defectors in order to get her dialect correct.
19.
Park Hae-soo and his wife welcomed their first child the day Squid Game premiered on Netflix, and his friends gave his son the nickname “Baby Squid.”
20.
Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun, who plays The Front Man, have been friends since they started their acting careers, and they always said they wanted to work together.
21.
And finally, Anupam Tripathi got to keep his Player 199 green tracksuit after filming wrapped.
