Square CEO Jack Dorsey to Build Decentralized Exchange By CoinQuora

- Jack Dorsey has just tweeted details about Square’s new division TBD’s direction.
- The CEO is building a decentralized exchange for bitcoin.
- In detail, the proposed platform aims to be open-source and open protocol.
Jack Dorsey’s setting sights on building a decentralized bitcoin exchange, after conquering the space for buying and selling bitcoin.
The Square and Twitter (NYSE:) CEO tweeted on Friday that new division TBD is planning to build a decentralized bitcoin exchange. As such, the new division will be a subsidiary of Square and focuses on creating an open developer platform.
We’ve determined @TDB54566975’s direction: help us build an open platform to create a decentralized exchange for #Bitcoin https://t.co/j…
