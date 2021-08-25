Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

The world’s No. 2 producer of the battery metal has 15 business days to address observations related to the impact of removing the salty solution from the Atacama pan and its system for monitoring pumping levels, environmental agency SMA said in a document dated Aug. 19. It also agreed to a request by the Socaire community to be party to the sanctioning process along with other local groups.

(Bloomberg) — SQM has been asked to resubmit a compliance plan for extracting brine from a salt flat in northern Chile, a process on which its lithium expansion plans depend.

“In case of not fully complying with the requirements indicated within the indicated period, the Compliance Program may be rejected and continue with the sanctioning procedure,” the agency said.

While probably just a minor setback in a years-long process, the SMA’s requests underscore heightening scrutiny of the environmental and social impact of producing materials needed for the clean-energy transition.

The process relates to charges that SQM had overdrawn brine, which led to a $25 million compliance plan that was approved by the SMA in 2019 but subsequently blocked by a court in a win for indigenous and environmental activists.

Since then, SQM has laid out plans to reduce its use of fresh water and brine pumping rates even as it expands output to cater to an expected tripling of demand in a rechargeable battery boom.

“We received comments from the authority on the presentation we made last October, so now it’s up to us to deliver the proposal with the requested improvements,” said the Santiago-based company formally known as Soc. Quimica & Minera de Chile SA.

