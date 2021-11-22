Spotify Grants Adele’s Request To Not Have The Shuffle Button While Streaming Her Latest Album

Ain’t no skips over here! If you’re planning on giving Adele’s new album, “30,” a listen, prepare to listen to it the full way through without any skips. Following the release of her fourth album, Adele had a straightforward request for the shuffle button to be removed, and streaming platform Spotify is standing beside her ten toes down.

Listeners are no longer able to use the default shuffle option on Spotify. Today the singer responded to the blog Pop Crave about the news. She tweeted, “This was the only request I had in our ever-changing industry!” She continued tweeting, “We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our tracklisting for no reason. Our art tells a story, and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you, Spotify, for listening.”

It seems Spotify was more than happy to fulfill the requirement. The company responded, “anything for you.” A Spotify spokesperson told CNN, “As Adele mentioned, we are excited to share that we have begun rolling out a new Premium feature that has been long requested by both users and artists to make play the default button on all albums.” The spokesperson also stated, “For those users still wishing to shuffle an album, they can go to the Now Playing View and select the shuffle toggle. As always, we will continue to iterate our products and features to create the best experiences for both artists and their fans.”

Adele’s album was released on November 19th, but when the debut single “Easy on Me” dropped last month, itSpotify’Spotify’srecord for the most-streamed song in a single day broke the UK record for most streams in a single week. Roomies, are you feeling the album so far?

