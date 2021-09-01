Spotify Gains With Delta Air Lines In-Flight Tieup By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Spotify stock (NYSE:) rose1.5% Wednesday as the company announced a tie-up with Delta (NYSE:) to offer its passengers in-flight audio content.

Under the arrangement, Spotify will take over the audio section of Delta’s in-flight seatback entertainment. This means passengers on Delta flights that are equipped with seatback entertainment will now have access to Spotify’s music and podcasts.

Spotify claims to have more than 20 million flight-related user-generated playlists globally on its platform.

The in-flight content is licensed directly by Delta and will be free for all passengers, Spotify said. It includes curated versions of its most popular playlists—in the form of mixtapes curated by the company—along with 42 select podcast series to choose from.