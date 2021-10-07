Spot prices drop as wind supply rises

* German wind power supply is expected to rise 3.3 gigawatts (GW) to 5.3 GW on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* “While still considerably below normal, the wind power generation improves day-on-day in Germany as well as in its neighboring countries,” Refinitiv analysts said.

* German Friday baseload was down 36.7% to 209 euros ($241.65) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0826 GMT.

PARIS — European wholesale spot power prices fell on Thursday on a forecast increase in wind supply throughout the region.

* Refinitiv analysis showed that daily average wind power in the country next week is forecast to come in at about 15 GW on Monday and rise to above 23 GW on Tuesday before sliding back to around Monday levels.

* Solar power production in Germany is expected to increase 920 megawatts (MW) on Friday to 5.5 GW, the data showed.

* French wind output is expected to rise by 970 MW to 2.9 GW on Friday, the data showed.

* French nuclear availability fell by 2.1 percentage points to 70.6% of installed total capacity as one reactor went offline.

* Daily power usage in Germany is expected to drop by 1.2 gigawatts (GW) to 58.3 GW on Friday, while consumption in France is forecast to fall by 130 MW to 49.2 GW day on day, the data showed.

* German baseload for delivery next year dropped 16.6% to 116 euros/MWh, tracking falling carbon and fuel prices.

* The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery was untraded after closing at 172 euros/MWh Wednesday.

* December 2021 expiry European CO2 allowances dropped 1.6% to 58.20 euros a tonne.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 fell 30.8% to $126 a tonne, a two week low.

* Spanish Energy Minister Teresa Ribera has summoned utilities CEOs to discuss regulatory changes on pricing. ($1 = 0.8649 euros) (Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Mark Potter)