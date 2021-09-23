Sports NFT gold rush as projects raise $930 million in a week By Cointelegraph

Tokenized sport collectibles projects have raised almost $1 billion in funding in the space of a week.

On Sept. 22 Dapper Labs — the firm behind the Flow blockchain and the widely popular tokenized basketball collectibles, NBA TopShot — announced a further $250 million in a funding round led by tech-focused hedge fund Coatue.

Sorare expansion