Sports NFT gold rush as projects raise $930 million in a week By Cointelegraph

Sports NFT gold rush as projects raise $930 million in a week
Tokenized sport collectibles projects have raised almost $1 billion in funding in the space of a week.
On Sept. 22 Dapper Labs — the firm behind the Flow blockchain and the widely popular tokenized basketball collectibles, NBA TopShot — announced a further $250 million in a funding round led by tech-focused hedge fund Coatue.
Dapper Labs
Sorare expansion
