Sportradar Files for U.S. IPO After SPAC Merger Flops

Article content (Bloomberg) — Sportradar Group AG, the sports data provider, has filed for an initial public offering in the U.S. after merger talks with a special purpose acquisition company collapsed. The company, based in St. Gallen, Switzerland, in its filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission listed the size of offering as $100 million, a placeholder that will likely change. Sportradar had held talks with Horizon Acquisition Corp. II, a blank-check company started by Eldridge Industries co-founder Todd Boehly.

Article content SPAC transactions have become increasingly difficult to complete as investors have grown more selective about the private investments in public equity, or PIPEs, that are typically part of the deals. Lackluster performance by companies that have gone public through SPACs as well as scrutiny from short sellers, activists and regulators also have created hurdles to getting deals done. Investor fatigue has thrown up challenges to the IPO market as a whole, delaying several listings planned for this month. Big transactions have delivered mixed results with Robinhood Markets Inc. falling below its offer price in its July trading debut. The online trading firm has bounced back since then, closing 23% above its IPO price on Tuesday.