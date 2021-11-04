Spike the Mutant Protein To Hit The Market November 9, Promises To Change The World By CoinQuora

Spike the Mutant Protein To Hit The Market November 9, Promises To Change The World



Since the outbreak of coronavirus, the world at large has experienced a new normal. Be it in business, social circle, travel and tourism, aviation, or manufacturing, COVID-19 has successfully disrupted the globe. We are all waiting for a hero that would save the world.

Spike Mutant Protein presents an excellent opportunity to save the world. Inspired by COVID-19, Spike Mutant Protein is a deflationary asset based on the blockchain.

In a bid to save the world from further catastrophe, the team at Spike Mutant Protein is pleased to announce the introduction of its asset to the crypto community. The first phase or volume 1 of the launch will be on November 9 at a decent price of 0.07ETH per token. Volume 1 is just part of a series tagged “The Plague.” Other volumes will hit the market in due course.

Upon the launch of Spike Mutant Protein, available will have access to a limited number of the asset to create scarcity so that the token will be valuable. Investors will enjoy the most contagious spike protein, among other things during the volume 1 launch. Additionally, in the future, holders of this siniter NFT will enjoy airdrop during volume 2.

Spike the Mutant Protein Non-fungible Tokens

The design and development of Spike the mutant protein are inspired by the combination of the apocalyptic costume and the dreaded COVID-19. This deflationary asset was created to remind us that a new normal has struck the earth. It also reminds us that nothing on earth will last forever. You are aware of how COVID-19 disrupted human endeavors and introduced a new normal.

According to the roadmap, Spike Mutant Protein will be released for interested investors to purchase in 5 volumes. The team behind Spike Mutant Protein has asserted that from volume 1 to 5, the unique NFTs will be airdropped for early investors to catch-in on the bandwagon.

About Spike the Mutant Protein

Spike the Mutant Protein is an Ethereum-based deflationary asset that reminds us of how the world changed after coronavirus struck. Modeled after the dreaded Covid-19, Spike the mutant is designed and developed by a published microbiologist. Other members of the team that created this deflationary asset include long-term and experienced crypto enthusiasts.

This unique NFT collection induces crypto lovers and improves their income earning capabilities. Token holders will earn passive income by staking their assets in order to save the world. Upon the release of Spike the mutant protein, a plague doctor placeholder after 24 hours so that you can see your mutant. Participate in the minting and be part of the bandwagon that changed the world!

