Spike Lee will give film treatment to & # 39; American Utopia & # 39; by David Byrne

WENN / https: //americanutopiabroadway.com//Lia Toby

The director of & # 39; BlacKkKlansman & # 39 ;, 62, was captured to capture the Broadway show on camera for a special release by officials of the film company Participant.

Up News Info –

Spike lee He goes to Broadway to direct a film version of David ByrneTheatrical show "American Utopia".

The musical production presents the rocker performing songs from his album of the same name in 2018 along with several fellow artists, while also including songs from his Talking heads days and his solo career.

%MINIFYHTML81d0c21dbdd9a099bf4191d50d762b3911% %MINIFYHTML81d0c21dbdd9a099bf4191d50d762b3912%

"American Utopia" has become a success on Broadway since its launch in October (2019) and now "BlacKkKlansman"Filmmaker Lee will capture the program on camera for a special release of the officials of the Participant film company later this year (2020), reports Deadline.

In a statement, Byrne writes: "Pinch. This could not have worked better for this project. Spike Lee directing and producing participants: two socially engaged teams, well, three if you tell us in the band, joining in what I feel will be something touching, important and different from everything anyone has seen before. "

<br />

The news comes when Byrne enters the last two weeks of American Utopia's career at the Hudson Theater, where production, which has central themes that include civic engagement and democracy, will stay until February 16.