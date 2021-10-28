Spike in energy prices not a result of green transition problems

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – The current spike in energy prices was not prompted by problems with the green transition, the director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol said on Thursday.

“Some people are trying to portray the current high energy prices as the first crisis of the clean energy transition. This is completely wrong,” Birol said at a conference in Copenhagen.

He warned that such views could risk slowing down important policy actions at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

“The current situation on the energy market has nothing to do with the clean energy transition. If there is one link, it is not because there is too much clean energy, but there is too little,” Birol said.

