Spielworks’ Wombat Integrates With Ethereum To Build Wider NFT Ecosystem By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Spielworks’ Wombat Integrates With Ethereum To Build Wider NFT Ecosystem
  • Spielworks has announced the integration of the Wombat wallet with .
  • The Wombat wallet will enable gamers on the Womplay gaming platform to buy and sell Ethereum-based assets.
  • With this first step, Spielworks is creating a multi-chain NFT ecosystem.

Leading gaming blockchain startup Spielworks has announced the integration of the Wombat wallet with Ethereum. The Wombat wallet is planned to enable gamers on the Womplay gaming platform to buy and sell Ethereum-based assets, including NFTs, on Ethereum-based marketplaces. It will also allow them to sign transactions in and interact with Ethereum-based DApps.

Wombat has been working hard since its launch to connect the gaming and DeFi worlds. Over the last two years, it has integrated its app with multiple DeFi applications and games through partnerships with eosfinex, Defi…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR