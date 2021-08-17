Spielworks’ Wombat Integrates With Ethereum To Build Wider NFT Ecosystem By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Spielworks’ Wombat Integrates With Ethereum To Build Wider NFT Ecosystem

Spielworks has announced the integration of the Wombat wallet with .

The Wombat wallet will enable gamers on the Womplay gaming platform to buy and sell Ethereum-based assets.

With this first step, Spielworks is creating a multi-chain NFT ecosystem. Leading gaming blockchain startup Spielworks has announced the integration of the Wombat wallet with Ethereum. The Wombat wallet is planned to enable gamers on the Womplay gaming platform to buy and sell Ethereum-based assets, including NFTs, on Ethereum-based marketplaces. It will also allow them to sign transactions in and interact with Ethereum-based DApps. Wombat has been working hard since its launch to connect the gaming and DeFi worlds. Over the last two years, it has integrated its app with multiple DeFi applications and games through partnerships with eosfinex, Defi… Continue reading on CoinQuora