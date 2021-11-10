Spielworks Integrates Wax — To Expand Its NFT Gaming Ecosystem By CoinQuora

Spielworks Integrates Wax — To Expand Its NFT Gaming Ecosystem



One of the leading blockchain start-ups, Spielworks, recently announced its integration with the eco-friendly Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX) blockchain network. Because of this, the myriad of games and services that are built on WAX are now compatible with Spielworks’s Wombat Wallet.

Today, it is no secret that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have piqued the interest of the public with digital art sales. The industry has already accumulated millions of dollars, but the technology behind it has already been in the gaming industry since 2015. Some projects stood out from the rest like CryptoKitties and — the first NFT game to ever hit $1B in sales. Both gamers and crypto enthusiasts got immediately hooked on NFT gaming, so much that according to reports, half of the world’s crypto wallets are linked with blockchain-based games.

With this said, Spielworks drives the NFT charge towards the gaming world with expanding the integrations of its Wombat Wallet. The team at Spielworks says that the wallet is used by more than 1.1 million gamers. WAX, on the other hand, takes pride in having a user base of over 6 million — with around 60 million NFTs minted within its network.

Moreover, with the integration of the two, the users of Wombat wallet will have the chance to play WAX-based games like Uplift, a Minecraft-powered metaverse, Prospectors, an extensive-multiplayer real-time strategy in a Wild West setting, and lastly, R-Planet, an element combination game with high-end GameFi functionality. In addition to this, users can also relish other WAX-powered services like BluDAC staking service and NeftyBlocks NFT marketplace.

CEO of Spielworks — Adrian Krion, commented:

NFT gaming is clearly here to stay. The popularity of blockchain-powered games means we must work to make the industry more sustainable and socially responsible. With the WAX integration, we are doing just that, while also bringing more of the top NFT games and projects to our users.

Suffice to say, the integration of WAX with Spielworks will somehow give another push for sustainable NFTs — because WAX is famous for its eco-friendly design. As it relies on delegated-proof-of-stake consensus and not on the regular proof-of-work, the blockchain features low power consumption. As a result, this has helped it secure a certification confirming that it is carbon neutral.

