Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer With Doc Ock And More

Doc Ock. Green Goblin. Electro.
Well everyone, after months of waiting we FINALLY have the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home and it looks EPIC.
Following the massive events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter is trying to live in a world where EVERYONE knows he’s Spider-Man.
And although he’s got MJ and Ned by his side, it looks like Peter isn’t dealing with it well, which is when he enlists Doctor Strange’s help.
So, with Doctor Strange using his magic so the world will forget Peter is Spider-Man, it has some consequences to the world overall.
This is arguably when I hit the floor because oh my god, THE MULTIVERSE.
By tampering with space and time, the multiverse has arrived bigger and better than ever into the MCU and with it we get some classic Spider-Man villains from different Spider-Man movie franchises.
First, Alfred Molina is reprising his role as Doc Ock, which he notably played in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 2.
Then, if you look closely, we get a tease of Jamie Foxx’s Electro, who we met for the first time in Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
And, the moment that truly had be on the floor, we hear the Green Goblin laugh and see one of his orbs, which all but confirms that Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin will be appearing.
So, yes, I am having a bit of a nerd panic attack right now.
Basically, Spider-Man: No Way Home is poised to be one EPIC movie and it’ll be filled to the brim with cameos from other Spider-Man films.
I know they are trying to play it ~cool~ but Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield HAVE to be appearing in this movie, I won’t accept otherwise.
Well, if you need me, I’m going to try and calm down while also watching this teaser trailer on a loop for the foreseeable future. Also, this is my new favorite tweet ever:
Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on Dec. 17, 2021.
