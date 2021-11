There’s so much to unpack in this trailer from the confirmed appearance of several beloved Spider-Man villains from other films to the heartbreaking shot of MJ falling to her “death” in the same way Gwen Stacey did in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.



Marvel/Sony Pictures

I wish I could explain the noise I made watching Peter reach for her hand in the air. But, I’m sure I’ll recreate it again in a month when I’m sitting in the theater.