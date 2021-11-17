Spider-Man Fights To Save MJ – Hollywood Life

The most talked-about movie of the year hasn’t even come out yet! After much online chatter, the new ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer dropped. So, did Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield show up this time?

The buzz around Spider-Man: No Way Home has been non-stop. To keep fans content until the movie’s release, a new trailer debuted online on November 16. With new footage, comes a massive amount of clues, theories, and more.

In the nearly three-minute clip, which you can view below, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man gets some unexpected visitors, including Alfred Molina‘s Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2 and Willem Dafoe‘s Green Goblin from Spider-Man. They get into some epic battles with each other, and Peter is left fighting to save the love of his life, Zendaya’s MJ.

Ahead of the second trailer’s release, the official poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped. As expected, the poster became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter. The poster doesn’t just feature Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, there’s also Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Electro, and Sandman. The Multiverse has truly been unleashed!

The poster continued to fuel the long-standing theory that previous Spider-Mans Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will return in No Way Home. For months, those involved have issued denials about a Tobey and Andrew comeback, but the confirmation of villains made it that much harder to deflect. The web of rumors and possible leaks continue to point us in the direction that the returns are actually happening.

In a recent interview with Empire magazine, Tom admitted that No Way Home features “one of the coolest scenes I’ve ever shot.” He added, “It’s four people sitting at a table, having a conversation about what it’s like being a superhero, and it was amazing.” After watching the scene, Tom said he and his brother’s “jaws were on the floor.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home officially stars Tom, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, J.B. Smoove, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx. The movie will be released exclusively in theaters on December 17.