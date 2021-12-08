Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Spider-Man Cast Discuss Timothée Chalamet's Character - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Spider-Man Cast Discuss Timothée Chalamet’s Character
Entertainment

Spider-Man Cast Discuss Timothée Chalamet’s Character

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Sorry Timmy, according to Zendaya, your character is gonna get kicked out of the group chat!

Table of Contents

In a crossover that I need to happen yesterday, the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home discussed which character they think Timothée Chalamet would play in the movies.


Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Acknowledging the fact that the Oscar nominee has boatloads of range, the cast said they think Timothée could play a convincing villain or friend of Spider-Man’s. One name was specifically tossed around — that of Harry Osborn, who’s been previously played by James Franco and Dane DeHaan.


©Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

And may I just say — he would absolutely d e v o u r that role! 

Like…don’t lie to me and say you can’t see it…


Columbia Pictures / Marvel Entertainment / YouTube, Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

“He would be a good friend of Spider-Man,” Zendaya said. “Or a foe of Spider-Man — who knows?”


Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

Tom added that “it’d be good to bring him in as a [friend of Spider-Man] and then he kind of becomes bad. He’d be a good villain.” After the rest of the cast agreed, Tom pointed out the irony of the character choice, saying that Timothée is “such a nice bloke.”

Explaining further, the cast said he would start out as a member of the squad and would later be kicked out. “And then he would turn evil because we kicked him out of the friend group,” Jacob said. Tom agreed, joking, “Maybe he comes for MJ, and I’m like, ‘Woah, Harry, you better watch where you’re moving around my girl, bro.'”


Matt Kennedy /© Sony Pictures Releasing / © Marvel Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

For his part, Timothée previously said a hero of his advised him to never do “superhero movies,” so it’s unlikely that he would actually enter the MCU in any capacity.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Plus, with this iteration of the Spider-Man franchise wrapping up, it’s unclear if Tom, Zendaya, and Jacob will appear in any storylines moving forward.

Regardless, a girl can dream! And I think he’d absolutely kill (LOL) with a slow-burning villain origin story.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Actress Gives Birth To 2nd Child – Hollywood...

Zendaya’s Red Carpet Looks Inpsired By Her Movies

‘My Unorthodox Life’s Batsheva Haart Reveals Best Advice...

Best Lounge Pants For Women – Shop These...

The Cast, Release Date & More You Need...

5 Things To Know About Will Forte’s Wife...

5 Things To Know About Will Forte’s Wife...

Marie Osmond Opens Up About Son’s Depression &...

‘Dune,’ ‘CODA,’ ‘West Side Story’ make AFI’s 2021...

Here’s A Timeline Of Kendall Jenner And Devin...

Leave a Comment