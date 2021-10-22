Spey Resources Continues Work With BCSC

The Company continues to cooperate with the BCSC to assist in the completion of the review and revocation of the cease trade order in a timely fashion.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (“ Spey ” or the “ Company “) continues to work with the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “ BCSC ”) to complete its continuous disclosure review, as previously announced on August 31, 2021.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds two option agreements to acquire 100% interest in the Candela II, Pocitos I and II lithium brine projects located in the Salta Province, Argentina. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Silver Basin Project located in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.

For more information, please contact:

Nader Vatanchi CEO, Director

nader@speyresources.ca

778-881-4631

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable. However, the forward-looking statements in this release, including without limitation, statements pertaining to the Company’s cooperation with the BCSC and the Company providing further information regarding the BCSC’s review and the suspension of trading, are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks include, without limitation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory or political developments, and operational difficulties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.