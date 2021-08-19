Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

LONDON — Spending on credit and debit cards in Britain fell in the week to Aug. 12 to 94% of its level just before the pandemic, down by 5 percentage points from the previous week, according to payment data provided by the Bank of England.

Separate figures published by Britain’s statistics office showed online job adverts on the Adzuna website decreased marginally to 128% of their February 2020 level. (Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)