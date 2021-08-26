Spencer Teaser Trailer Sees Kristen Stewart As Princess Diana

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
The way I have been waiting for this trailer…
If you’re anything like me, then you have been waiting for the first trailer of Spencer — the upcoming movie that has Kristen Stewart playing Princess Diana — with bated breath.
The movie, which covers the moments when Princess Di realized her marriage to Charles was over during Christmas weekend in the early ’90s, has been teased for a while now — with pics emerging of K-Stew looking pretty darn similar to Diana.
Yesterday, the movie caused a flurry of interest once again as we got our first look at the poster for the movie. The drama!!!
Once again, Kristen looks INCREDIBLE.
I am so ungodly excited to see the rest of the costumes in this movie.
At the risk of repeating myself, I just can’t get over how different Kristen looks here.
Jack Farthing is also looking rather Charles-ish.
Because this is just a teaser trailer, we don’t get too much of the actual action of the movie.
In fact, we only hear Kristen say two words — “They don’t” — in her best Diana voice.
Spencer is due to come out on Nov. 5, 2021 only in theaters.
