Spellfire Creates 100 Rare NFT Cards, Available for Sale on OpenSea By CoinQuora

NFT-based trading card game, Spellfire continues to serve its users more plates of delight and unique experiences. In a bid to show Spellfire games in a totally different light, that is different from what is obtainable in the market, the team unveiled the Spellfire unique NFT cards. Today, the team revealed that their first limited edition of Spellfire NFT cards has reached the shelves in the OpenSea marketplace.

To note, this news comes right after Spellfire successfully completed its seed investment round that attracted $360,000. Spellfire is an Ethereum-powered play-to-earn trading card that allows players to dive into a world of spells and magic. In essence, Spellfire’s native token is MAGIC that players can use for performing economic transactions on the platforms.

NFT cards can be obtained as both physical and digital assets. They are all inclusive, that means you are, investmenting and at the same time earning (play-to-earn). When eventually the cards are ready, users can claim their purchased NFTs and in turn, get the physical cards to the home/tournament play. Interestingly, users do not have to pay extra fee because they can use the same card to play online and offline.

Spellfire play-to-earn mechanism allows players to generate their own NFTs and also from playing the game with 40,000,000 MAGIC tokens distributed via in-game rewards. What’s more, paying for any NFT automatically generates revenue for the buyer. Moreover, you get 90% from the sales of your card copies which will be issued to you as playing cards.

Here is why Spellfire is the Top Choice

Spellfire gained top investors within a few hours.

The physical game is 70% ready.

More than 20 people came together for almost 4 years to create the new Spellfire world.

Over 100 newly created cards are already selling at OpenSea.

The digital game is rapidly growing on Unity.

Augmented reality cards in the app show their moves.

New characters, realms, and event cards join the game every day.

The Discord and Telegram communities are buzzing.

Multilingual plans for local communities are gradually taking form.

To join the rare Spellfire NFTs sale, click here and be a part of a movement to drive Spellfire games to the hearts of card collectors.

