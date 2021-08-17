SpeeDx Expand SARS-CoV-2 Variant Analysis Pipeline

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

SYDNEY — SpeeDx Pty. Ltd., a developer of innovative molecular diagnostic solutions, have expanded their product line of research reagents for COVID-19 variant analysis to include a mutation connected to the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant of concern (VOC). The recently launched PlexPrime® SARS-CoV-2 Genotyping* product line utilises the company’s unique universal substrate approach and patented multiplexing technology to offer a streamlined solution to labs seeking to identify key VOCs in their positive SARS-CoV-2 sample population.

“We’re seeing labs around the globe struggling to keep up with requests for sequencing positive specimens as they contribute to the monitoring of VOCs,” said Colin Denver, SpeeDx CEO. “Incorporating a PCR-based variant identification approach compatible with their COVID-19 frontline testing workflow is a straightforward solution to remove laboratory bottlenecks and focus attention on the samples that are truly required for further investigation.”

PlexPrime® SARS-CoV-2 P681R Delta* is a single well mix designed to detect the P681R spike mutation of SARS-CoV-2 found in B.1.617.2 (Delta) VOC1, in addition to an RdRp gene target of SARS-CoV-2. This reagent is the second product in the PlexPrime® SARS-CoV-2 Genotyping portfolio and can be used as a stand-alone reflex or combined with PlexPrime® SARS-CoV-2 Alpha/Beta/Gamma+. Compatible with standard qPCR instrumentation, the tests can be used with liquid handling automation and reduce the manual process of preparing positive samples for sequence analysis by focusing downstream activities only on key samples of interest.

About SpeeDx

Founded in 2009, SpeeDx is an Australian-based private company with subsidiary offices in Austin and London, and distributors across Europe. SpeeDx specializes in molecular diagnostic solutions that go beyond simple detection to offer comprehensive information for improved patient management. Innovative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology has driven market-leading multiplex detection and priming strategies. Product portfolios focus on multiplex diagnostics for sexually transmitted infection (STI), antibiotic resistance markers, and respiratory disease. For more information on SpeeDx please see: https://plexpcr.com

*available as Research Use Only reagents not for use in diagnostic procedures

References

Contacts

