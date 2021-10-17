Spectacular Responds After Bow Wow Says He’s The Best Performer On The Millennium Tour

Early Saturday Bow Wow took to social media to get some things off of his chest about the Millennium Tour. As we previously reported, he took to his Instagram Live and asked fans who was the best performer on the tour, and then he proceeded to say, “I don’t bother nobody. Me and Lloyd, my n***a. Ashanti, my sis. Pretty Ricky, my dawgs. Sammie, that my bro. Soulja Boy, you already know that’s my dawg. O, my brother. All I do is show up and play my part. I can’t help it if I get the most cheers. I can’t help it…Go to work! Go to work!”

Bow Wow then stepped into The Shade Room and said, “Bet u they can’t do nothing w out me. We gone see tonight in Atlanta! Tell me how the show goes.”

Spectacular of Pretty Ricky followed up behind him and said, “Now Lil Bow Wow.. simmer down nah ”

Bow Wow then took his comments over to Twitter and let off a series of tweets.

He started off by saying, “Too much b*tching and complaining on this tour! I’m bussn cats a**es EVERY NIGHT! Every night they try and complain and take something away from me! I give 1000% and yall know it! ATL I HOPE YALL SHOW TOGETHER! IMA BUSS YALL A** FOR 45 mins straight! TRY ME!”

However, Spectacular had to make it clear that he received an award for his outstanding performance during the Millennium Tour in 2019.

Things ended with fellas sharing some final words before the tour’s stop in Atlanta Saturday night.

