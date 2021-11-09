SPB Exchange sets IPO price range at $10.50-11.50 per share

Article content

MOSCOW — Russia’s second-largest bourse, SPB Exchange, said on Tuesday it had launched its initial public offering (IPO), setting the price range at $10.50-11.50 per share, implying an equity value of the company of up to $1.3 billion.

SPB, which specializes in listing foreign securities, saw a surge in volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic and is hoping for a subsequent listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the first half of 2022 after its domestic IPO.

SPB Exchange said it will offer up to 14.3 million shares, raising around $150 million if a repurchase option is not exercised.