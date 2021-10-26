Spanx Founder Sara Blakely Gifts Her Employees $10,000 Each And Two First-Class Plane Tickets To Anywhere In The World

#Roommates, at a time when many Americans are less than happy with their current jobs or career paths, the same definitely can’t be said for employees of Spanx, as the company’s founder just showered them jaw-dropping gifts. Spanx founder Sara Blakely brought several of her employees to tears when she recently surprised them with $10,000 each and two first-class tickets to anywhere in the world.

Sara Blakely, the founder of the incredibly popular shapewear brand Spanx, just proved how much she values and appreciates her employees—courtesy of a very generous amount of cash and the opportunity to see any part of the world they like. @CNN reports, to celebrate Spanx’s recent $1.2 billion deal with Blackstone, Sara Blakely recently gathered her employees together to announce that she was gifting them $10,000 each and two first-class tickets to explore any part of the world they choose.

In the video of the moment posted to Blakely’s Instagram account, just before she revealed the plane ticket surprise she was spinning a globe and then added that the money would also be part of her generosity. “If you go on a trip you might want to go out to a really nice dinner, you might want to go out to a really nice hotel, and so with everybody’s two first-class tickets to anywhere in the world, you are each getting $10,000,” she said. Captioning the video of the heartfelt moment, she also wrote “I really want every employee to celebrate this moment in their own way and create a memory that will last them a lifetime! Cheers to 21 years of magic and many more to come.”

Earlier this month, private equity firm Blackstone agreed to take a majority stake in the Spanx brand which resulted in a $1.2 billion deal. In the past, Sara Blakely has said that when she initially decided to create the Spanx brand back in 2000, she did so with just $5,000 in savings.

After toasting to her employees, she ended her remarks by paying tribute to female entrepreneurs. “[To] the women that came before me, and all of the women in the world who have not had this opportunity,” she stated.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Spanx Founder Sara Blakely Gifts Her Employees $10,000 Each And Two First-Class Plane Tickets To Anywhere In The World appeared first on The Shade Room.