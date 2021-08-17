Spanish officials issue warning on Huobi and Bybit crypto exchanges By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Spanish officials issue warning on Huobi and Bybit crypto exchanges

Regulators around the world continue to keep the pressure fresh on crypto businesses. Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) is the latest to issue a warning on several crypto- and financial market-related businesses for unregistered services. According to the official document, CNMV has issued warnings on 12 entities on Monday for not being registered in the corresponding registry of the commission. The listed entities, which include major crypto trading platforms such as Huobi and Bybit, are unauthorized to provide investment services within Spain. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph