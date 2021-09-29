Spanish Inflation at 13-Year High in Foretaste of Regional Spike

Article content

By Alonso Soto

(Bloomberg) —

Inflation accelerated in Spain to the fastest pace in 13 years, evidence of how surging energy costs are feeding through to citizens around the euro-zone economy.

Consumer prices rose 4% in September from a year earlier, more than the 3.6% median forecast of economists in a Bloomberg survey. The number is an initial taste of the inflation jump encountered in the region this month, with Germany, France and Italy all set to report their own data in coming days before the euro area does so on Friday.