Spanish Economy minister says energy prices issue needs a EU response

LUXEMBURG — The issue of Europe’s increasingly expensive gas and electricity prices must be treated at a European level, the Spanish Economy Minister said on Monday, adding it was fundamental to ensure the security of the region’s energy markets.

“What we see is an unprecedented spike in energy prices (…) This is not an issue we can tackle at a national level. We need a European coordinated response,” Nadia Calvino told reporters just before the Eurogroup meeting in Luxemburg. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Marine Strauss; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Toby Chopra)