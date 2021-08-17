Spain’s Securities Commission Warns Huobi, Bybit, and Others By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Spain’s Securities Commission Warns Huobi, Bybit, and Others



12 firms including Huobi and Bybit warned by Spain’s National Securities Market Commission.

The warning notice reports that these firms provide services despite being unregistered.

The National Securities Market Commission of Spain (CNMV) issued a warning notice to 12 companies like Bybit and Huobi. The warning says that these firms failed to register with authorities.

These institutions are not registered in the corresponding registry of this Commission, and, therefore, are not authorized to provide investment services or other activities subject to the CNMV’s supervision.

Of note, CNMV has the right to give such a warning as it is under their judicial powers. CNMV can sanction a company or give an appeal to the justice system whenever they see fit.

The 12 firms on the list are

