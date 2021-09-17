Spain’s Grifols to buy rival Biotest for up to $1.9 bln

Article content MADRID — Spanish pharmaceuticals company Grifols proposed a 1.6 billion euro ($1.9 billion) takeover of its German rival Biotest on Friday, in a move to consolidate the plasma-based drug industry. Grifols said it had agreed with Tiancheng International Investment to buy the Hong Kong-based company’s controlling stake in Biotest for 1.1 billion euros. It has also offered to buy the remaining shares trading on the Frankfurt stock market. The Barcelona-based company agreed to buy 89.88% of Biotest’s ordinary shares that carry voting rights, but which represent only 44.54% of the company’s capital, and a further 0.54% of capital in preferred shares that do not carry voting rights, from Hong Kong-based Tiancheng.

Article content Grifols will then offer Biotest’s minority shareholders 43 euros per ordinary share, a roughly 22% premium on Thursday’s closing price, and 37 euros per preferred share. If all shareholders tender their shares, Grifols would pay a total of 1.6 billion euros for Biotest. Ordinary shares of Biotest were trading close to the price offered by Grifols, while the shares of Grifols were down 1.6% at 20.31 euros in late morning trading. The deal “will enlarge our existing portfolio of plasma-derived therapies and fast-track the development of new products,” Grifols’ co-CEO Raimon Grifols Roura said in a statement. The merger would lift the family firm’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by 300 million euros in 2024 and 600 million euros in 2026, co-CEO Victor Grifols said in a call with analysts.