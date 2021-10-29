Spain’s Caixabank Q3 recurrent profit pro-forma rises 33% y/y on lower provisions By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: CaixaBank’s logo is seen on top of the company’s headquarters in Barcelona, Spain, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Caixabank on Friday said its third-quarter recurrent profit rose 33% pro-forma against the same period a year ago due to lower loan loss provisions.

Caixabank, which in March closed the 4.3 billion euros acquisition of Bankia in a defensive deal to better cope with ultra low interest rates and the coronavirus pandemic, reported an underlying profit of 744 million euros ($868.47 million) in the July to September period..

A pro-forma net profit of around 560 million euros for the third quarter of 2020 was used to calculate the year-on-year comparison taking into account Bankia.

($1 = 0.8567 euros)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR