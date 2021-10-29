Spain’s Caixabank Q3 recurrent profit pro-forma rises 33% y/y on lower provisions By Reuters

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s Caixabank on Friday said its third-quarter recurrent profit rose 33% pro-forma against the same period a year ago due to lower loan loss provisions.
Caixabank, which in March closed the 4.3 billion euros acquisition of Bankia in a defensive deal to better cope with ultra low interest rates and the coronavirus pandemic, reported an underlying profit of 744 million euros ($868.47 million) in the July to September period..
A pro-forma net profit of around 560 million euros for the third quarter of 2020 was used to calculate the year-on-year comparison taking into account Bankia.
($1 = 0.8567 euros)
