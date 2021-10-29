Spain’s 3Q GDP growth undershoots expectations

Article content MADRID — Spainish economic output’s expansion was slower than expected in the third quarter, preliminary data showed on Friday, further raising concerns about the recovery path after a weak second quarter and amid the specter of rising inflation. Flash data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed gross domestic product expanded by 2% in the third quarter from the second and by 2.7% from the same period in 2020. Economists polled by Reuters expected a 2.7% quarter-on-quarter expansion and a 3.5% annual growth.

Crucially, private spending decreased 0.5% quarter on quarter as Spaniards held on to savings built up over a year of subdued consumption. Despite strong growth from the hospitality and retail sectors over summer, key industries like real-estate and financial services slowed down. At the start of the quarter Spain was still grappling with its most recent wave of COVID-19 infections, which it has since reined in through widespread vaccination. National statistics are still distorted by the effects of a strict lockdown imposed in the second and third quarters of 2020. In September the INE slashed its final second-quarter growth figure to 1.1%, less than half its initial estimate, prompting the central bank to say it would lower its forecasts for the full 2021 significantly.