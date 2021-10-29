Spain’s 3Q GDP growth undershoots expectations By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Tourists and locals watch the sunset by La Almudena Cathedral in Madrid, Spain, October 3, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera



MADRID (Reuters) – Spainish economic output’s expansion was slower than expected in the third quarter, preliminary data showed on Friday, further raising concerns about the recovery path after a weak second quarter and amid the spectre of rising inflation.

Flash data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed gross domestic product expanded by 2% in the third quarter from the second and by 2.7% from the same period in 2020. Economists polled by Reuters expected a 2.7% quarter-on-quarter expansion and a 3.5% annual growth.

Crucially, private spending decreased 0.5% quarter on quarter as Spaniards held on to savings built up over a year of subdued consumption.

Despite strong growth from the hospitality and retail sectors over summer, key industries like real-estate and financial services slowed down.

At the start of the quarter Spain was still grappling with its most recent wave of COVID-19 infections, which it has since reined in through widespread vaccination.

National statistics are still distorted by the effects of a strict lockdown imposed in the second and third quarters of 2020.

In September the INE slashed its final second-quarter growth figure to 1.1%, less than half its initial estimate, prompting the central bank to say it would lower its forecasts for the full 2021 significantly.

Rising inflation, which reached a nearly 30-year high in October on soaring energy costs, has cast further doubt on the speed and scale of Spain’s recovery from a historic 10.8% slump last year.

However, the government has stuck to its bullish predictions for a return to pre-pandemic GDP levels by the end of the year and expects 6.5% annual growth in 2021, followed by an even higher 7% in 2022.

Buoyant third-quarter jobs data released on Thursday, which saw Spain surpass 20 million people employed for the first time since 2008, provided some basis for optimism.