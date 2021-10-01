Spain to negotiate with Great Wall Motor to take over Nissan plant, union says

Article content

MADRID — Spanish authorities and Nissan have decided to start talks with China’s Great Wall Motor Co for a possible takeover of the Japanese carmaker’s main Spanish plant in the Barcelona area, a labor union source said on Friday.

Authorities and Nissan also picked Silence and D-HUB consortium to negotiate the fate of two smaller plants, a source at CGT union told Reuters on Friday.

Nissan announced last year it would shut its three Barcelona factories amid its global restructuring push. It initially said the plants would shut down by the end of 2020 but later moved the closing date by a year, as it started looking for an alternative industrial project with Spanish authorities. (Reporting by Joan Faus and Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip)