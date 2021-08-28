Spades Festival Or Mac & Cheese Festival–Which Event Would You Attend?

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Roomies, y’all know that we turn everything into a celebration. From food to the fashions, anything that allows us to express who we are as a culture is one thang we love to do. What if these staple events within the community were festivals? If you could attend a Spades Festival or even a Fashion Festival, would you sign up for it?

“What’s the Bid?”

What’s an event without a game of Spades? Y’all know we love it and it gets pretty serious. Better hope you have a good partner ’cause this yearly festival ain’t one to be slacking on!

“Who Cooked This?”

A yearly cook off to see who can make the two staple dishes in the Black community–mac and cheese as well as potato salad. Black folks will launch a whole investigation, if the food ain’t right. ‘Cause if it’s nasty we asking, “Who Cooked This?”

“Helmet of Salvation Festival”

A judgement free yearly festival that will showcase the bonnets and durags our people love to wear!

“What Those Hands Do?”

A yearly festival that would showcase the talent of some of the hottest braiders throughout the country. From feed-ins to knotless braids, let’s see what those hands do, boo!

“What’s Your Fashion Sense?”

Y’all know we have the fashion game in a chokehold! Why not hold a festival where we can showcase our drip? From the shoes all the way down to the nails, no one can do it better!

Which event would you attend, Roomies?

