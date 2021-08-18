Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metals sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 2.60 points at 20,360.99.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 59.31 points at 35,283.97. The S&P 500 index was down 4.83 points at 4,443.25, while the Nasdaq composite was down 2.11 points at 14,654.07.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.15 cents US compared with 79.22 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude oil contract was up 22 cents at US$66.56 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$3.83 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$5.50 at US$1,782.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was down eight cents at US$4.12 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSDX)