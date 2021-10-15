S&P/TSX composite in record territory as oil tops US$82 a barrel

Article content

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was in record territory as the energy and base metal sectors helped lift it higher in late-morning trading as the price of oil climbed past US$82 per barrel.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 99.34 points at 20,919.28.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 283.18 points at 35,195.74. The S&P 500 index was up 27.19 points at 4,465.45, while the Nasdaq composite was up 78.98 points at 14,902.41.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.87 cents US compared with 80.83 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was up US$1.01 at US$82.32 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$5.61 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$23.00 at US$1,774.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 10 cents at US$4.73 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSDX)